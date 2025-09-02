Plans for the conversion of the first floor of a hair and beauty salon in Eastbourne have been approved.

The approved plans will see the first floor of the hair and beauty salon at 6-7 Ivy Terrace, converted into a two-bed flat.

The ground floor of the building currently accommodates a hair salon, while the first floor is used as a beauty salon.

The building is currently owner-occupied, with the hair and beauty business operating across both floors, both with independent access and an internal pass door at ground floor.

6-7 Ivy Terrace, Eastbourne. Picture: Google Maps

The beauty salon on the first floor will now be located on the ground floor, which, according to the planning statement, will ‘improve customer accessibility by consolidating the business on the ground floor with level access’.

Plans for the proposal were put forward after the planning statement stated that the owner of the business ‘no longer requires the full extent of the existing commercial (Class E) space for their business operations’.

The planning statement added: “The proposed flat will make use of existing access and window openings, ensuring adequate levels of natural light and ventilation.

"The only external alterations proposed is the replacement of the existing entrance door to the first floor with a solid composite door to enhance security and appearance as well as the alteration of two existing windows with similar-style units incorporating flying mullions to provide means of escape in accordance with building regulations.”