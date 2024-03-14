Plans for Dante statue in Midhurst are approved
The application from Harvey Tordoff, of the Midhurst Society, to install the 2.16m bronze statue atop a rock and concrete base, was given the nod by planning officers.
It will stand on land south of the car park in Grange Road, near South Pond close to the ornamental footbridge.
A design statement submitted with the application said: “Midhurst is the adopted home of the sculptor Philip Jackson, and it would be fitting to have a Philip Jackson statue on prominent display in the town.
“In an amazing gesture of generosity, Philip is proposing making a gift of the statue to the people of Midhurst – to be held on their behalf by Midhurst Town Council.”
While Midhurst has no link to Dante, Chichester is twinned with Ravenna, where his tomb attracts thousands of visitors each year.
The statue will depict Dante holding an open book – The Divine Comedy, which is widely considered to be one of the most important poems of the Middle Ages.
Perched on the pages will be three figures – Dante himself along with Virgil and Beatrice, his companions in Purgatory seeking Paradise.
To view the application, log on to planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk and search for 23/05069/FUL.