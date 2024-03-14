Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application from Harvey Tordoff, of the Midhurst Society, to install the 2.16m bronze statue atop a rock and concrete base, was given the nod by planning officers.

It will stand on land south of the car park in Grange Road, near South Pond close to the ornamental footbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design statement submitted with the application said: “Midhurst is the adopted home of the sculptor Philip Jackson, and it would be fitting to have a Philip Jackson statue on prominent display in the town.

Plans to erect a statue of the 13th century poet, writer and philosopher Dante in Midhurst have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: Harvey Tordoff

“In an amazing gesture of generosity, Philip is proposing making a gift of the statue to the people of Midhurst – to be held on their behalf by Midhurst Town Council.”

While Midhurst has no link to Dante, Chichester is twinned with Ravenna, where his tomb attracts thousands of visitors each year.

The statue will depict Dante holding an open book – The Divine Comedy, which is widely considered to be one of the most important poems of the Middle Ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perched on the pages will be three figures – Dante himself along with Virgil and Beatrice, his companions in Purgatory seeking Paradise.