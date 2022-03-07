Plans for eight homes in Fontwell are approved

Arun District Council planning officers said permission had been granted for a residential annexe on the site on the footprint of a barn but had not been implemented and so had expired.

An adjoining site to the north had gained approval in December 2020 for 42 dwellings and work had started there.

Plans for eight homes on land west of Fontwell Avenue, Fontwell, were approved

Access would be via this neighbouring site.

Objections were received from Barnham and Eastergate and Aldingbourne parish councils on the grounds of it not being in accordance with the development plan, traffic impact on the A29 and no details of renewable energy or low carbon construction.

A letter from a resident had also been submitted saying a controlled crossing needed to be provided on the A29.

Officers said although it was in conflict with policy, the council’s lack of housing land supply would mean a presumption in favour of sustainable development.

They said: “The proposal will make a small contribution to the housing land supply shortfall along with other economic benefits.

“The adverse impacts identified do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”