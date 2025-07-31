Plans for farm shop and cafe near Groombridge

Plans have been submitted for a new farm shop and café near Groombridge.

In an application validated by Wealden District Council last week, plans have been put forward to convert an agricultural building at Birchden Farm in Broadwater Forest Lane into a farm shop and caf.

The application seeks prior approval to carry out the conversion works under permitted development rights.

In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicants said: “This proposal represents a low-impact, sustainable diversification of an existing rural business.

The building proposed for conversion. Image credit: Birchden Farm

“It aligns with both national policy objectives in the [National Planning Policy Framework] to support rural enterprise, as well as local planning policies that promote appropriate reuse of rural buildings for economic purposes.

“It is therefore respectfully submitted that no further prior approval should be required from the local planning authority for the undertaking of this change of use.”

The statement goes on to describe the existing building as a steel-framed structure, which is currently used for storage of farm equipment.

It also says the shop and cafe would use the existing farm access, noting how the farm site already hosts produce sales, a coffee truck and a vineyard business, which regularly holds tours and tasting events.

The application statement says these existing businesses employ around 20 people in addition to the applicant’s family. It says a team of 10 tend to the vineyard and a team of 10 run the coffee truck, tasting room, vineyard tours, picnics and events.

The vineyard’s website lists four co-owners of the business; Tom, Andrea, Ralph and Jane Lindeyer. The application lists its applicants only as Mr and Mrs Lindeyer.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/1826/F on the Wealden District Council website.