Plans for fire suppression and prevention system at the Westhampnett tip submitted
Plans to install a fire suppression and prevention system at the Westhampnett tip have been submitted to West Sussex County Council’s planning team.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application, from the council itself, seeks permission to install the system at the Civic Amenity Site, in Coach Road, while moving a number of car parking bays.
The system will be made up of a pump house container, generator and water tank.
To view the application, log on to westsussex.planning-register.co.uk and search for WSCC/035/23.