Plans for fire suppression and prevention system at the Westhampnett tip submitted

Plans to install a fire suppression and prevention system at the Westhampnett tip have been submitted to West Sussex County Council’s planning team.
By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
The application, from the council itself, seeks permission to install the system at the Civic Amenity Site, in Coach Road, while moving a number of car parking bays.

The system will be made up of a pump house container, generator and water tank.

To view the application, log on to westsussex.planning-register.co.uk and search for WSCC/035/23.

