Plans for for 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield refused

Plans to build up to 1,450 homes between Ansty and Cuckfield have been refused by Mid Sussex District Council – but a proposed parkland reserve has been approved.

The housing application from Fairfax Acquisitions Ltd and the Norris family, for land east of Ansty Way, was turned down by the planning committee on Thursday (October 16), against the advice of officers.

The coalescence of the two villages was high on the list of reasons for the refusal, along with the impact on the countryside, the loss of trees, and the ‘unacceptable urbanising impact’ on the High Weald landscape.

Dick Sweatman (Con, East Grinstead Herontye) pointed out that the council’s Visual Landscape Consultant had objected to the development, saying it would ‘result in the irreversible change to part of a landscape that is considered important at both a national and European level for its intimate, agricultural character, tranquillity and beauty’.

Mr Sweatman said that ‘significant weight’ should be given to that statement.

Despite refusing the housing plan, the committee had to consider a second application to change the use of farmland and woodland to the north of the site, creating a 247-acre parkland reserve called Beechy Bottom.

Finding no reason to refuse the application – though many were less than impressed with what it offered – it was approved. But it won’t come into being unless a highly likely appeal to the Planning Inspectorate sees the committee’s decision to refuse the housing overturned.

Should that happen, a ‘garden community’ will be created, including up to 90 residential care units, a primary school, land for a school for children with special needs, a health hub, allotments, land for retail, community and employment use, and sports facilities including all-weather hockey pitches and a tennis centre.

Some 30 per cent of the homes – 435 in total – will be classed as affordable.

To view the applications in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/2866 (housing) and DM/23/2867 (parkland).