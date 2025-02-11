Plans for former gym at Crawley Leisure Park deferred

Plans to divide a former gym on Crawley Leisure Park into four units have been deferred by the borough council.

The application from Aviva Investors for the former Nuffield site, in London Road, was discussed during a meeting of the planning committee on Monday (February 10).

Parking proved to be a major sticking point for the committee. The four units – two restaurants, a gym, and a children’s indoor play centre – would need an extra 55 parking spaces. But the plans included a loss of 23 spaces instead.

Several councillors pointed out that, during peak use, it was almost impossible to find a parking space – a situation that would only be exacerbated when the new units opened. And they questioned a survey which claimed there were around 300 unused spaces on a Saturday evening.

What the unit could look like | Image: Aviva Investors

Committee chairman Stephen Pritchard (Lab, Three Bridges) criticised the lack of active travel options, suggesting that more could be done to encourage people to cycle to the Leisure Park.

He told the meeting that the cycle racks already on-site were hardly used, so adding a few more – as proposed in the plans – was ‘a token gesture’.

He also suggested that a shuttle bus from the bus station to the Leisure Park could be introduced.

Kim Jaggard (Con, Maidenbower) wondered if an extra level could be added to the multi-storey car park, which sits next to the old gym – but officers said this had not been discussed.

The plans were deferred so that officers could speak to the applicant again.

The application was submitted in April 2023, seven months before Nuffield closed its doors.

It includes improved paving running from the Ifield Avenue entrance, past the application site to Hollywood Bowl and then across Cineworld to the restaurants.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2023/0242/FUL.