Plans for four homes in Flansham are refused

Their decision notice for the plans relating to land next to Bonhams and Flints in Hoe Lane, and including native orchards and wildflower meadows, said there was a failure to sufficiently survey for great crested newts on the site.

The plans also failed to provide sufficient car parking provision for the semi-rural location which ‘may result in overspill into Hoe Lane with consequential impacts on highway safety/convenience and conflicts with existing local residents’.

Yapton Parish Council objected to the plans saying Hoe Lane had never been designated for future housing growth, the site was in the countryside and in close proximity of the access point to the A259/B2259 roundabout.

Plans for four dwellings in Flansham have been refused

There were 10 letters of objection and one of ‘no objection’.

Concerns raised included conflict with the development plan, setting a precedent for more development in Flansham and the new houses and estate development not being in character with old buildings/built layout within Flansham.

Objectors questioned management of the meadow, overlooking of Bonhams’ gardens and the parking of construction vehicles on Hoe Lane.

Previously plans were submitted for 34 dwellings on the site, which was reduced to 23 in response to concerns raised regarding, but then refused.

A further application was made for 10 dwellings but refused and dismissed at appeal.

To see the decision go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference Y/7/22/PL.

