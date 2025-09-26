Plans for HMO in Worthing are approved

By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:47 BST
Plans to create an HMO (house in mulitple occupation) have been green lit by Worthing Borough Council. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Plans to create an HMO (house in mulitple occupation) have been green lit by Worthing Borough Council. Picture: Google
Plans to create an HMO (house in mulitple occupation) have been green lit by Worthing Borough Council.

The plans were for a change of use for 17 Franklin Road, Worthing, from residential use to a six-bed HMO.

Council officers stated in their decision to greenlight the plans on Thursday, September 25, that the plans came under permitted development, and so did not require explicit permission from the council.

They said this was especially as the plans did not require any external changes to the site, only some internal alterations.

No objections were recieved by the council to the plans.

Related topics:HMOWorthing Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice