Plans for HMO in Worthing are approved
Plans to create an HMO (house in mulitple occupation) have been green lit by Worthing Borough Council.
The plans were for a change of use for 17 Franklin Road, Worthing, from residential use to a six-bed HMO.
Council officers stated in their decision to greenlight the plans on Thursday, September 25, that the plans came under permitted development, and so did not require explicit permission from the council.
They said this was especially as the plans did not require any external changes to the site, only some internal alterations.
No objections were recieved by the council to the plans.