Plans for major improvements to Crawley bus station and adjoining streets approved

Plans for major improvements to Crawley bus station and its adjoining streets have been approved by the borough council’s planning committee.

The application for phase one of the Station Gateway regeneration scheme – submitted by the council itself – was given the nod during a meeting on Monday (February 10).

The changes to the bus station, in Friary Way, include 11 redesigned bus stops and new shelters down the centre of the site, as well as the relocation of bus layover stands to Haslett Avenue West and Station Way.

There will also be improvements to The Martlets, with new paving, trees planted along the centre, and seating and lighting to be installed.

Crawley Haslett Avenue West Plan. Image: Crawley Borough Council

The ash trees along the centre of Haslett Avenue West will be lost – something which concerned several councillors – but new ones will be planted.

The roundabout at the junction of The Broadway will be adapted to allow for longer buses. Three of the layover bus stands will be to the east of the roundabout and two to the west.

The taxi rank outside County Mall will no longer sit on the curve in the road but will be moved a few yards along Haslett Avenue West.

As for Station Way, the plans include the introduction of a 20mph zone, new cycle lanes and bus lanes, and modifications to the Station Access/Station Way signal junction. Buses will no longer be able to turn right out of the station.

Crawley Bus Station Plan. Image: Crawley Borough Council

The Station Gateway project is part of a plan, driven by the Crawley Town Centre Regeneration Programme, to attract investment in new residential, retail and commercial development in the Station Gateway area.

The application forms a key part of Crawley’s Growth Programme, a £14.6m investment package, with the aim of delivering 7,000 extra jobs, 135,000sqm of refurbished commercial space and 1,000 new homes in the town centre and Manor Royal.

Council leader Michael Jones said: “These proposals are an incredible opportunity for Crawley town centre to boost economic growth and attract future investment, in line with Crawley’s economic recovery plan.

“It will enormously benefit the residents of Crawley for generations to come – and also reinforces our commitment locally to maintain and protect the vitality of the town centre in the face of wider challenges to retail and services.”

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2024/0554/FUL.