Plans for new advertising board at Eastbourne petrol station conditionally approved

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 17:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans for a new digital advertising board at a petrol station near Eastbourne DGH have been conditionally approved despite opposition from a borough councillor.

The new advertising boards will be located at the Esso service station on the western side of A2021/Kings Drive and will display a ‘range of static images on rotation’ every ten seconds.

Eastbourne Borough Councillor David Small had previously objected to the plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I wish to object to the proposed installation of a digital advertising sign at the petrol station on Kings Drive.

Plans for a new digital advertising board at a petrol station near Eastbourne DGH have been conditionally approved despite opposition from a borough councillor. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portalPlans for a new digital advertising board at a petrol station near Eastbourne DGH have been conditionally approved despite opposition from a borough councillor. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal
Plans for a new digital advertising board at a petrol station near Eastbourne DGH have been conditionally approved despite opposition from a borough councillor. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council planning portal

“Kings Drive is a key route into Eastbourne, with this petrol station being directly opposite the hospital and East Sussex College. Anyone that

drives down Kings Drive regularly will know that many pedestrians, including students and hospital visitors, cross the road frequently at this point.

“Bright, dynamic digital advertising is designed to attract drivers attention, therefore reducing their focus on driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Additionally, any increase in the risk of accidents or congestion on Kings Drive could have broader implications in restricting access to the

DGH.

"I would urge for this application to be refused.”

East Sussex Highways meanwhile raised no objection to the proposal.

A spokesperson said: “The proposed installation does not impact the use of public footway or impede the access or visibility

for vehicles using this road.

“For safety reasons the level of lighting will need to comply with the recommendation by the Institute of Lighting Engineers.

“If the installations comply with these requirements, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the road users.”

Related topics:Eastbourne DGHEastbourne BoroughEast Sussex College

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice