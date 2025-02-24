Plans for new advertising board at Eastbourne petrol station conditionally approved

Plans for a new digital advertising board at a petrol station near Eastbourne DGH have been conditionally approved despite opposition from a borough councillor.

The new advertising boards will be located at the Esso service station on the western side of A2021/Kings Drive and will display a ‘range of static images on rotation’ every ten seconds.

Eastbourne Borough Councillor David Small had previously objected to the plans.

He said: “I wish to object to the proposed installation of a digital advertising sign at the petrol station on Kings Drive.

“Kings Drive is a key route into Eastbourne, with this petrol station being directly opposite the hospital and East Sussex College. Anyone that

drives down Kings Drive regularly will know that many pedestrians, including students and hospital visitors, cross the road frequently at this point.

“Bright, dynamic digital advertising is designed to attract drivers attention, therefore reducing their focus on driving.

“Additionally, any increase in the risk of accidents or congestion on Kings Drive could have broader implications in restricting access to the

DGH.

"I would urge for this application to be refused.”

East Sussex Highways meanwhile raised no objection to the proposal.

A spokesperson said: “The proposed installation does not impact the use of public footway or impede the access or visibility

for vehicles using this road.

“For safety reasons the level of lighting will need to comply with the recommendation by the Institute of Lighting Engineers.

“If the installations comply with these requirements, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the road users.”