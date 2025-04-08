Plans for new homes in Surrey village less than 20 minutes from London Gatwick put forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for up to 80 new homes in a rural Surrey village less than 20 minutes from Gatwick Airport have been put forward.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tiny village with less than 3,000 people could see new neighbours coming to their neck of the woods.

Asprey Homes Ltd has submitted outline plans for up to 80 new homes in Smallfield near Horley, of which nearly half will be affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes have been put forward with 50 as family homes and the latter as flats.

Illustrative design for up to 80 dwellings in Smallfields. (Credit: Tandridge District Council planning documents/Asprey Homes/ Omega Archtitects) Permission for use.

Developers Asprey Homes state each of the homes will be “individually designed” to help meet local housing needs and complement the character of the local area.

Just an outline application, the proposal’s details on access, layout and scale could change.

The scheme, which still needs to go through the planning process, also includes new parking as well as a pick up and drop off area for the Aurora Redehall SEN School next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 36 car parking spaces are proposed at the adjacent school which the developers say will “lighten the demand for parking on Redehall Road during these times”.

The 3.3 hectare site is currently used for agriculture, planning documents state.

But developers Asprey Homes envision it could be transformed into a new family neighbourhood on the edge of Smallfield village.

Tandridge District Council will have to decide on the merits of the application later down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details from planning documents reveal the homes will be more dense in the middle of the development so the houses look less oppressive on the surrounding area.

Open space will be carved into the landscape for the new residents to enjoy and to serve as a ‘rural buffer’ to the edge of the development, plans state.

Although the site is in the green belt, the applicant argues that “96% of Tandridge lies within the Green Belt and as such it is inevitable that most new housing will fall within this designation”.

Existing hedgerows and trees will be retained “where possible” along with new planting and habitats, planning documents show.