Plans for new houseblocks at Ford Prison refused

Plans for seven new three-storey houseblocks at Ford Prison have been refused due to a lack of flood risk and drainage assessment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application by the Ministry of Justice for the Ford Road, Ford, Category D men's open prison also included property storage, an offender management unit, a three-storey healthcare unit, a multi faith unit and car parking with 80 spaces.

Open space encompassing part of the informal recreation space for the prison on the east side of Ford Road was the proposed location for the house blocks, next to the existing blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their decision report, Arun District Council officers said: “Despite being given opportunities to do so, the applicant has failed to provide an up to date flood risk assessment or a drainage strategy which accords with up-to-date guidance.

The proposed layout for the new accommodation at Ford Prison. Image: Ministry of Justice

"The Lead Local Flood Authority maintain an objection on this basis because the outstanding issues could affect the layout and scale of the application.

"Because it is a full planning application, these matters can not be managed through condition.

"The proposal therefore may result in the increase of flood risk elsewhere and would fail to accord with Local Plan policies.”

To see the report on the Arun planning portal, use the search reference F/11/24/PL.