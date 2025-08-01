Plans for new houseblocks at Ford Prison refused
The application by the Ministry of Justice for the Ford Road, Ford, Category D men's open prison also included property storage, an offender management unit, a three-storey healthcare unit, a multi faith unit and car parking with 80 spaces.
Open space encompassing part of the informal recreation space for the prison on the east side of Ford Road was the proposed location for the house blocks, next to the existing blocks.
In their decision report, Arun District Council officers said: “Despite being given opportunities to do so, the applicant has failed to provide an up to date flood risk assessment or a drainage strategy which accords with up-to-date guidance.
"The Lead Local Flood Authority maintain an objection on this basis because the outstanding issues could affect the layout and scale of the application.
"Because it is a full planning application, these matters can not be managed through condition.
"The proposal therefore may result in the increase of flood risk elsewhere and would fail to accord with Local Plan policies.”
To see the report on the Arun planning portal, use the search reference F/11/24/PL.
