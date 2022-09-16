Arun planners said the plans for the Eastmere Stables site in Eastergate Lane would harm the undeveloped countryside character of the area.

Outline permission had been sought with all matters reserved, other than access, for nine residential dwellings.

A planning statement by Henry Adams on behalf of Mr M. Langridge said the site comprises several former equestrian buildings now in use for storage. The statement said although the principle of development on the site is contrary to policies, these have reduced weight due to the council not being able to demonstrate an adequate supply of housing land.

Nine homes at a former Eastergate equestrian yard have been refused

Planning officers in the decision report said: "The development in the countryside location remote from the Built Up Area fails to respect the established grain and pattern of development in the locality. This results in a scale of development that would have a visual prominence which demonstrably harms the undeveloped countryside character of the locality. These significant and demonstrable negative impacts outweigh the presumption in favour of sustainable development."

Barnham and Eastergate Parish Council objected saying the application is against the Barnham and Eastergate made Neighbourhood Plan, there is a high level of bat activity, the site was not offered for sale on the open market and there were concerns over future pressures on local services.

Walberton Parish Council supported these objections and said the development is of a density that is out of keeping with the local area, it could increase the flood risk in the Eastergate Lane and results in the loss of agricultural land.