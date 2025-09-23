Plans for a new medical centre in Polegate have moved forward.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reserved matters application has been submitted to Wealden District Council (WDC) for the Polegate & Willingdon medical centre, following outline consent which was granted in 2022 on the Hindsland site.

The site was purchased by Wealden District Council earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detailed plans show a brand new three-storey medical centre which will be fully accessible, and step-free access throughout, according to WDC. The centre will offer consultant and treatment rooms, 85 parking spaces, four accessible bays, and ambulance access. Patients will have access to a welcoming reception, waiting areas, and an on-site pharmacy.

Site illustration. Photo: WDC

The reserved matters will go to Wealden council’s planning committee following statutory consultation. Alongside this, a tender process is currently ongoing for the council to find a design and build contractor for the project.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said: “The plans for the new medical centre will provide much needed healthcare services.

“As a council we want to make sure that our residents and communities have access to high quality healthcare when it is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This new facility will provide state of the art facilities, bringing care together in one location, and represents a major step toward improving healthcare for communities and residents in Polegate, Willingdon and surrounding areas.”

Amy Galea, chief integration and primary care officer at NHS Sussex, said: “We are pleased to see the proposals for a new medical centre making such good progress.

"Teams from NHS Sussex are working closely with Wealden District Council and both practices to move forward with this project, which will improve access to primary care services for local people by providing a modern and welcoming healthcare hub in the heart of the community.”

For updates on the progress of the project, visit: https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/polegate-willingdon-medical-centre.