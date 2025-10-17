Plans for seven apartments in a vacant Bognor Regis bank

Plans have been submitted for seven flats at a former bank in Bognor Regis High Street.

Two applications have been made for the vacant HSBC Bank building, which was vacated in July 2023 as part of a national programme of closures.

The first is to build six one bedroom apartments at the back of 45 High Street and the second is for a Mansard roof construction at the third floor level to allow for a two bedroom apartment.

To view the plans and comment on the Arun District Council website use reference BR/156/25/PL for the first application and BR/158/25/PL for the second.