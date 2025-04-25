Plans for seven homes at Bersted after nine refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New plans have been submitted for seven homes at Bersted after an application for nine dwellings on the same site was refused and dismissed on appeal.

The new homes and access are proposed for land at the back of Regal House and Wayside at Shripney Road.

A letter from Manhire LLP Surveyors with the application said as well as removing two dwellings from the plans, concerns about drainage and ecology had been addressed.

"The proposals seek to make appropriate and sustainable use of this underutilised piece of land to deliver seven residential units which will make a valuable contribution to the supply of housing in the borough,” the letter said.

To see the plans and comment, go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BE/48/25/PL.