Plans for seven new Bognor Regis town centre flats
The plans for 17 High Street, formerly a Barclays bank branch, would see five flats and 100m2 of retail floorspace on the ground floor, two flats on the first floor, and solar panels on the roof.
An extension to the first floor and demolishing of a section of roof to create an inner courtyard for future residents, are also proposed.
Agents for the developer, Knight Consulting, said in their design and access statement that the development would be car free and would not impact on surrounding listed and heritage buildings.
They said ‘no major alterations’ would be made to the front of the building facing onto High Street, aside from a new entrance door, and that surrounding assets such as The William Hardwicke, a grade II listed public house, would not be impacted by the development.
“This proposal seeks to revive the existing vacant building and provide Bognor Regis with sustainable residential development”, the agent said.
“It would also be highlighted that construction would only take place between 8:00am – 6:00pm Monday to Friday and 9:00am – 12:00pm on weekends.”
The plans were received by Arun District Council on May 22, with no objections so far from residents or official bodies like West Sussex County Council or Bognor Regis Town Council.
The application is due to be decided by the council by July 17 this year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.