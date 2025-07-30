Plans for seven new Southbourne homes before planners

Plans to build seven homes in Southbourne are to be considered by Chichester District Council.

The application from Junnell Homes Ltd, for land at Tuppenny Barn, in Main Road, will be put to a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (August 6).

The land is currently used as an orchard and forms part of the wider Tuppenny Barn Education charity site. Should the plans be approved, none of the fruit trees will be cut down or destroyed – the intention is to keep some on-site and replant the others elsewhere.

The council has received eight letters objecting to the plans and 44 letters of support.

Southbourne Parish Council has objected, saying the mix of two and three-bedroom houses did not meet the need for smaller homes, and raising concerns about the impact on biodiversity due to the loss of trees.

But supporters said the development would create a sense of community and enhance the area – as well as helping to safeguard the future of the charity.

The charity’s founder also owns the land, leasing it at a much reduced rate.

A letter from the chairman said she had ‘worked tirelessly to make the charity into what it is today, all the while sacrificing her potential for income that would have been available elsewhere’.

This held no weight with the Chichester Harbour Conservancy, which objected to the development, adding: “The financial situation of the owner is not sufficient justification to override established planning policies in place to safeguard the countryside gap and the rural setting and natural beauty of the Chichester Harbour National Landscape, both of which would be undermined by the proposed housing development.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01236/FUL.