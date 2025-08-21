Plans for seven to nine homes in village near Chichester refused

Construction of seven to nine dwellings and associated works in North Mundham has been refused by Chichester planners.

The application was for paddock land north of North Farm Nursery, west of Church Road.

Three letters of objection were received by the council concerning the impact on views and setting of the church, overdevelopment, a lack of local services and transport links, highway safety impacts and unsafe access, loss of village character and ecological impact.

Chichester District Council officers said: “The proposal, by reason of the principle of development, impact on the character of the area and heritage assets and the impact on protected habitats/species, would be contrary to local and national planning policies and design guidance.”

The site proposed for the homes in North Mundham

To see the plans and decision report search for NM/25/01594/PIP.

