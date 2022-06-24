Plans have been submitted to Arun District Council for six two storey dwellings comprising two two bed units and four three bed units, access and parking on land next to 351 Chichester Road.

A design and access statement by Noviun Architects said the homes would be 100 per cent affordable.

"Cactus Housing are in discussions with the Arun council housing development team to develop the proposal to provide the type of housing the council require the most," it said.

Plans for six new affordable homes next to the Tesco Express at Bersted

"Although it is a small development, the proposed dwellings will positively contribute to the local demand."

There would be 12 parking spaces for residents and four for visitors, along with 12 cycle stands.