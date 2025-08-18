Plans for the conversion of former Eastbourne printing works into flats refused

A proposal put forward to convert a former printing works in Eastbourne into flats has been refused.

The site, formerly Pegasus Design & Print at 42a Susans Road, would have been converted as part of the outlining planning permission.

The application also sought for an upward extension to facilitate the change of use from the former business into the flats.

The same applicant had previously submitted proposals to convert the building into six flats, but this earlier scheme was refused by council planners in March due to concerns around its potential impact on neighbouring properties.

42a Susans Road. Picture: James Pearce Associates/Merlyn Homes Ltd

The proposed development would have been made up of two one-bedroom and three two-bedroom flats.

These plans however were refused by the council due to the development resulting in ‘significant harm to the residential amenity of future residents’.

A council planning spokesperson said in the decision notice: “It is considered that the proposed development would result in significant harm to the residential amenity of neighbouring occupants and future residents and fails to demonstrate adequate provision for sustainable transport.

"The minor contribution to housing delivery does not outweigh these harms.

“The proposal is therefore contrary to local and national planning policies.”