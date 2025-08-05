Plans for three floors of flats above former Burgess Hill clothes shop

Plans to redevelop a former clothes shop in Burgess Hill are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application to transform the two-storey shop at 68-70 Church Walk into a four-storey building with three floors of flats will be considered by the planning committee on Thursday August 14.

The building used to be home to M&Co, which closed in 2023 after going into administration.

Should the redevelopment be approved, the ground floor would remain commercial, while ten flats would be spread over the top three floors.

68-70 Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Image: Buchan Rum Architects Ltd

Burgess Hill Town Council approved of the application asking only two things. That a Section 106 contribution be made by the developer to be put towards community buildings and/or community infrastructure, and that the wire and power meter on the front of the building which powers some of the town’s Christmas lights be allowed to stay.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The proposed mixed-use application represents a high-quality design that aims to improve and preserve the character of Church Walk and the surrounding area.

“The principle of development of an upwards extension has been proven as acceptable to neighbouring sites. The proposals would provide high-quality living space while respecting the established grain of the existing street scene and avoiding any unacceptable impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/0140.

