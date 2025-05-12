Plans for up to 2200 homes near Bersted have been approved by Arun District Council.

The outline plans for up to 2200 homes on land west of Bersted were approved by the council’s planning committee at its meeting on Thursday, May 8, subject to conditions.

The committee previously deferred the application in January to reassess the impact of the development on nearby junctions, and to revisit the proposed 50/50 mix of affordable housing between affordable rent and shared ownership.

In a report to the committee on Thursday, council officers said they had changed the mix in favour of affordable rent over shared ownership, 67 to 33 per cent, but would reduce the total affordable properties down from 217 to 204, which members approved.

Illustrative Masterplan 2200 Homes Bersted, sourced from Arun District Council's planning portal

When further investigating concerns around future congestion on existing roads like Chalcraft Lane, council officers said impacts would be ‘minor’ during early phases before construction of the new spine road, saying their recommendations were unchanged.

Councillors were also previously unhappy with the rate of affordable housing being reduced to 10 per cent, from the normally required 30 per cent.

Chairmen of the committee Simon McDougall (Lab, Pevensey) said before the vote that he would be ‘reluctantly supporting’ the plans, previously calling the proposed affordable housing levels ‘derisory’.

He said the council has a housing land supply of around 3.4 years but under the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), needs to demonstrate effectively a six year land supply, saying this was a ‘major material consideration’.

Artist Impression of Potential Southern Character Area 2200 Homes Bersted, sourced from Arun District Council's planning portal

“We have no grounds for refusal, to do so would cost the council the best part of £150,000 to defend plus costs”, he said.

“Every member has either voted against or abstained in the previous meetings, I ask that you consider very carefully how you vote this time.”

Developers and their agent Lichfields cited high construction costs and a ‘generous’ section 106 payment to Arun and West Sussex County Council for the reduction in affordable housing, with independent advisers to the council confirming the scheme would be unviable at 30 per cent.

The plans also include a new three form entry primary school, spine road, healthcare facilities, a care home, a sports pitch, a community hub including a library, a wellness trail, two local centres, and police and fire and rescue provisions.

The site is earmarked for up to 2500 homes as strategic site SD3 in the Arun Local Plan and will likely be built in eight phases, finishing construction in 2039.