Plans for up to 400 homes and a new secondary school at Ford submitted

Outline plans for an up to 400 home development and new secondary school in Ford have been submitted following a public consultation in April.

The homes and an eight to 10 form entry secondary school are proposed for land to the south of Ford Lane, along with school sports pitches and facilities, a community hub of up to 600 sqm, a new pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access point from Ford Lane with additional secondary pedestrian/cycle access points provided throughout the site, allotments/community growing space, an orchard, country park, a sustainable urban drainage system and other formal public open space, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

Plan were submitted by Vail Williams Planning on behalf of SBEPI Ltd with the east portion of the site located within the parish of Ford and the west portion of the site falling within the parish of Yapton.

A design and access statement with the application said the site occupies an area of approximately 34.7ha and predominately comprises agricultural land.

"The former Ford Airfield (Housing Allocation SD8), located to the immediate east of the site, has recently received planning consent for a mixed-use development (referred to as The Landings) which will comprise of circa. 1,500 dwellings, a new local centre and a 2FE primary school,” the statement said.

“Several additional housing sites at the neighbourhood level are either under construction or have been recently completed in Yapton and Ford. These include Meadow Gardens, a development of approximately 100 dwellings located to the west of the site.”

The statement said there was an ‘established need for school provision’ and the additional housing sites supported providing a new secondary school.

Initially it would be eight form entry, expanding to 10.

"The site presents an opportunity to deliver a 10FE secondary school which is centrally located within the district and within close proximity to the proposed development at The Landings, promoting sustainable active travel to school,” it said.

"Placing a dedicated sports wing at the northernmost part of the school would be most beneficial,” the statement said. “This location serves as a strategic node between the development site and The Landings, while also supporting strong connectivity with the nearby community centre to better serve the local community.

“Placing the sports block to the north also supports the future expansion to a 10FE school, as there is allowance for additional sports facilities to this area of the school site boundary, and also creates privacy between the residential development to the north and general teaching areas.

“A new local centre is proposed as part of The Landings within 520m (seven minutes walk) from the site. Proposed facilities will include a new community centre, local supermarket and space for additional retail facilities.

“There is currently one primary school in Yapton, located 500m to the west on the western extents of the village, approximately 350m (four minutes’ walk) from the site.

"A new 2FE primary school is proposed as part of The Landings within 530m (seven minutes’ walk).

“The nearest medical practice is located to the south within 500m (seven minutes’ walk) from the site. Potential healthcare facilities are also proposed as part of new local centre within The Landings.”

Public consultation was undertaken on the plans including meetings with both Yapton and Ford Parish Councils, a dedicated website and an event at Arun Sports Arena on April 2.

The statement said there were 72 online responses during the consultation period as well as direct feedback received during the in-person consultation event.

"The main areas of concern from the feedback, which developers said will be addressed in the application, included: development within the local gap; Impact on the local highway; Impact of the new secondary school on local area; access to the new secondary school; maintaining and improving pedestrian and cycle access; flooding in the proposed green space; loss of habitat and impact on local wildlife; preserving archaeological interest; ;oss of Grade 1 agricultural land.”

The developers said the proposed secondary school was in the southeast ‘to create a prominent gateway, enhancing the connection between the site and The Landings, and ensuring accessibility for both existing and future communities’.

A new country park is proposed in the eastern portion of the site to provide a ‘green buffer to local heritage assets and to retain and celebrate open views towards the SDNP to the north and the Conservation Area to the south’.

To see the full plans go to the Arun planning portal and use the search reference F/19/25/OUT