Arun District Council has received new plans for Bonhams, Hoe Lane, including access and landscaping.

The previous application was refused by officers who said there was a failure to sufficiently survey for great crested newts.

The plans also failed to provide sufficient car parking provision for the semi-rural location which ‘may result in overspill into Hoe Lane with consequential impacts on highway safety/convenience and conflicts with existing local residents’, they said.

Plans for four dwellings in Flansham have been resubmitted

Yapton Parish Council objected saying Hoe Lane had never been designated for future housing growth, the site was in the countryside and in close proximity of the access point to the A259/B2259 roundabout.

There were 10 objection letters and one of ‘no objection’.

Concerns raised included setting a precedent for more development in Flansham and the new houses and estate development not being in character with old buildings/built layout within Flansham.

Previously plans were submitted for 34 dwellings on the site, reduced to 23 in response to concerns raised regarding, but then refused.

A further application was made for 10 dwellings but refused and dismissed at appeal.

In the latest application, a design and access statement by Whaleback Planning and Design said: "The application responds directly to the previous reasons of refusal by proposing enlarged garages and by demonstrating great crested newts would not be harmed as a result of the proposed development."