Outline permission is being sought for 130 homes in Woodgate according to plans submitted to Arun District Council.

The development is planned to be on land at Woodgate Nurseries on the A29, Lidsey Road, with ‘redundant’ nursery buildings on the site to be demolished, according to the application.

Plans also include 17,085 square metres of ‘natural and semi natural’ open spaces to be connected with new footpaths and cycle paths, of which 435 sqm will be used for one locally equipped area of play (LEAP) and 1,138 sqm for general play space.

Of the 130 homes 30 per cent, or 39 homes, would be affordable with a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartment housing up to two storeys tall.

Access to the site would be through previously approved plans for 155 and 95 homes to the south of the site, and roughly 271 parking spaces would be included in the plans.

The site is classified as countryside, as it sits outside the council’s built-up-area boundary, and is within the South Coastal Plains national character area.

Developers, Hanbury Properties, said although this would place ‘policy constraints’ on development, the council currently has a five year housing supply shortage, stating government estimates from January only showed the council having 4.17 years of supply.

They said two of their other developments totalling 250 homes south of the site, and another application for 71 homes to the east had been approved in the last two years, saying this showed the council thought this area was ‘sustainable’ enough for development.

Hanbury claimed in the plans the site has a ‘very limited positive influence’ on the character area, making an overall ‘moderate’ contribution to it.

Hanbury said in the plans: “The proposed plans will not result in any significant impacts to the landscape character or visual amenity of the area.

“The proposed development is therefore considered to be deliverable in terms of availability, achievability and suitability, and is immediately available for development subject to achieving planning consent.”

No objections from official bodies, like Aldingbourne Parish Council or West Sussex County Council, or from members of the public have been submitted to the plans.

To view the plans visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search with the code AL/89/24/OUT.