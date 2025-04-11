Plans submitted for 15 new homes in Plaistow

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to build 15 homes in Plaistow have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from Domusea Developments Ltd seeks permission to build on land south of Rumbolds Lane.

If approved, the development will be made up of a one-bedroom bungalow, five two-bedroom, six three-bedroom, and three four-bedroom houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six of the new homes will be classed as affordable. Access to the site will be via Rumbolds Lane.

lans to build 15 homes on land south of Rumbolds Lane, Plaistow, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMapslans to build 15 homes on land south of Rumbolds Lane, Plaistow, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps
lans to build 15 homes on land south of Rumbolds Lane, Plaistow, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

Letters were sent to 229 addresses in Plaistow, describing the scheme and inviting people to share their thoughts via an online portal.

Only a handful of people have chosen to do so, with their biggest concern being infrastructure.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “New footpaths will be created throughout the site which will link into the existing village. This will provide safe walkways to village facilities such as the primary school and reduce the need for the use of vehicles in and around the village.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00443/FUL.

Related topics:Chichester District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice