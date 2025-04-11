Plans submitted for 15 new homes in Plaistow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 15 homes in Plaistow have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from Domusea Developments Ltd seeks permission to build on land south of Rumbolds Lane.

If approved, the development will be made up of a one-bedroom bungalow, five two-bedroom, six three-bedroom, and three four-bedroom houses.

Six of the new homes will be classed as affordable. Access to the site will be via Rumbolds Lane.

Letters were sent to 229 addresses in Plaistow, describing the scheme and inviting people to share their thoughts via an online portal.

Only a handful of people have chosen to do so, with their biggest concern being infrastructure.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “New footpaths will be created throughout the site which will link into the existing village. This will provide safe walkways to village facilities such as the primary school and reduce the need for the use of vehicles in and around the village.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00443/FUL.