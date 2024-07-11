Plans submitted for 19 Loxwood homes

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to build 19 homes in Loxwood have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from BlackOnyx Hawthorne Limited, seeks permission to demolish Hawthorne Cottage and its outbuildings, which sit on just over one hectare of land in Guildford Road.

If approved, the development will be made up of eight two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom, and three four-bedroom houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A similar application, for 18 homes on the site, was refused by the council in November 2021 for reasons including water neutrality issues.

Plans to build 19 homes in Guildford Road, Loxwood, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMapsPlans to build 19 homes in Guildford Road, Loxwood, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps
Plans to build 19 homes in Guildford Road, Loxwood, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

A design statement submitted with the latest application said the new homes would include water efficient measures and fittings as well as rainwater harvesting.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01316/FUL.

Related topics:LoxwoodChichester District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice