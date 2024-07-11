Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 19 homes in Loxwood have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from BlackOnyx Hawthorne Limited, seeks permission to demolish Hawthorne Cottage and its outbuildings, which sit on just over one hectare of land in Guildford Road.

If approved, the development will be made up of eight two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom, and three four-bedroom houses.

A similar application, for 18 homes on the site, was refused by the council in November 2021 for reasons including water neutrality issues.

Plans to build 19 homes in Guildford Road, Loxwood, have been submitted to Chichester District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

A design statement submitted with the latest application said the new homes would include water efficient measures and fittings as well as rainwater harvesting.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01316/FUL.