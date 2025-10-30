Plans submitted for 210 homes near Burgess Hill
The outline application from Welbeck Strategic Land seeks permission to build on land at Coombe Farm, in London Road.
If approved, the development will be made up of 21 one-bedroom, 58 two-bedroom, 86 three-bedroom, and 45 four-bedroom homes, 41 of which will be classed as affordable.
The council has received one letter opposing the plans, which stated: “This large-scale development would dramatically alter the rural character and identity of Sayers Common.”
Other concerns raised included loss of agricultural land, the impact on nature, flooding and drainage issues in the village, increased traffic, and infrastructure pressures.
A design statement submitted with the application said: “The proposed development at Coombe Farm aims to create a harmonious and sustainable community of new homes nestled within an attractive woodland landscape.
“This development will feature accessible public open spaces that integrates with the surrounding environment, enhancing connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists to the village centre, public transport, and the broader countryside.
“This development will provide a good mix of house types, new play facilities, maintenance of existing public rights of way and new public open spaces. This will aid in fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.”
To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/25/2661.