Plans submitted for alterations to pitch at Hailsham Town Football Club

Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Plans have been submitted for alterations to the pitch at Hailsham Town Football Club.

The plans, if approved, would see an improvement to the playing surface to provide an all-weather football pitch at the ground on Western Road.

To make it all weather, the pitch would become a new synthetic 3G surface allowing it to be used all year round.

The planning statement added: “The pitch replacement will be directly over existing grass playing surface, which suffers from poor soil

Western Road Recreation Ground/Beaconsfield in Hailshamplaceholder image
conditions and poor drainage.

"Existing buildings and floodlights will remain.

"New railings 1m high will be installed around the perimeter of the playing surface.

"An area to one side of the pitch will be for the storage of portable goals used by local teams and juniors.

“The new synthetic pitch is needed to enable the club to achieve a long term secure basis.”

The plans can be viewed on Wealden District Council's planning portal using the reference WD/2025/0808/F.

