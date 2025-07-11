Plans submitted for installation of two mobile saunas on Eastbourne seafront
The proposal involves the retaining the existing prefabricated mobile beach sauna on the seafront and providing an ‘additional sauna adjacent, together with a small free standing canopy between them’.
The design and access statement read: “During the past year the existing sauna has provided a welcoming space for relaxation, community engagement, and holistic well-being.
"Designed with sustainability and accessibility in mind, it offers communal sauna sessions for a wide audience, including locals, visitors, and cold-water swimmers. It also host guided wellness workshops focusing on breathwork, meditation, and Nordic sauna rituals.
“The installation will retain the existing recreational experience to the Eastbourne seafront, enhancing its role as a destination for health and leisure.
"The proposal draws inspiration from Eastbourne’s historical identity as a coastal health resort, offering modern-day wellness opportunities to residents and visitors alike.
“The developments reversible and temporary nature ensures that the character and appearance of the area will be preserved, with no permanent impact on its heritage assets.
“In its first year of operation the sauna has proved popular with both locals and tourists.
"The operators, Lunar Hut, deeply value their presence at Eastbourne Beach and are committed to delivering a long-term, high-quality
wellness experience.”
The proposal has proved popular with residents with 171 letters of support submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.