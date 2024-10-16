Plans submitted for major improvements around Crawley bus station and its adjoining streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted for major improvements around Crawley bus station and its adjoining streets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase one of the Station Gateway regeneration scheme will include transformation of the public spaces on The Martlets, Haslett Avenue West and Friary Way.

Changes proposed for the bus station, on Friary Way, include 11 redesigned bus stops and new shelters down the centre of the site, as well as the relocation of bus layover stands to Haslett Avenue West and Station Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all goes as planned, new paving, seating and lighting will be installed along the Martlets.

Crawley Haslett Avenue West Plan. Image: Crawley Borough Council

Changes will be made to the roundabout on Haslett Avenue West to allow for longer buses, and the taxi rank will be moved.

Three of the layover bus stands will be to the east of the roundabout and two to the west.

As for Station Way, the plans include the introduction of a 20mph zone, new cycle lanes and bus lanes, and modifications to the Station Access/Station Way signal junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Station Gateway project is part of a plan, driven by the Crawley Town Centre Regeneration Programme, to attract investment in new residential, retail and commercial development in the Station Gateway area.

Crawley Martlets Plan. Image: Crawley Borough Council

The application forms a key part of Crawley’s Growth Programme, a £14.6m investment package, with the aim of delivering 7,000 extra jobs, 135,000sqm of refurbished commercial space and 1,000 new homes in the town centre and Manor Royal.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2024/0554/FUL.