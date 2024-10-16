Plans submitted for major improvements around Crawley bus station and its adjoining streets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Phase one of the Station Gateway regeneration scheme will include transformation of the public spaces on The Martlets, Haslett Avenue West and Friary Way.
Changes proposed for the bus station, on Friary Way, include 11 redesigned bus stops and new shelters down the centre of the site, as well as the relocation of bus layover stands to Haslett Avenue West and Station Way.
If all goes as planned, new paving, seating and lighting will be installed along the Martlets.
Changes will be made to the roundabout on Haslett Avenue West to allow for longer buses, and the taxi rank will be moved.
Three of the layover bus stands will be to the east of the roundabout and two to the west.
As for Station Way, the plans include the introduction of a 20mph zone, new cycle lanes and bus lanes, and modifications to the Station Access/Station Way signal junction.
The Station Gateway project is part of a plan, driven by the Crawley Town Centre Regeneration Programme, to attract investment in new residential, retail and commercial development in the Station Gateway area.
The application forms a key part of Crawley’s Growth Programme, a £14.6m investment package, with the aim of delivering 7,000 extra jobs, 135,000sqm of refurbished commercial space and 1,000 new homes in the town centre and Manor Royal.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2024/0554/FUL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.