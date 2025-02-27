Plans submitted for new FM antenna at Hailsham community radio station

Plans have been submitted for the installation of an aerial mast to be used as an FM antenna for community radio station, Hailsham FM.

The proposed ‘structure’ would consist of a one metre antenna, on a 20 metre steel pole, fixed to existing bracketry on an external wall at the station’s home in St Mary’s Walk.

The station started as a ‘pop up’ FM station in 2013 and is now broadcasting from St Mary’s Walk after previously broadcasting at Downsford House on George Street.

The planning statement said: “From May 2018 to August 2023, we broadcast from premises in the North Street car park, subleased from Hailsham Town Council.

“The premises were not elevated enough for our antenna to cover our target area effectively, and we agreed a 5 year deal to site the antenna on a nearby premises at Downsford House on George Street with a relay from the studio.

“We needed to relocate in summer 2023, when HTC ended their lease on the property, and our sublease ended. We took a 5-year lease on a nearby retail unit, at 2b St Mary’s Walk.

“We are currently still operating by way of a relay from the new studio to Downsford House, but now that the five year agreement with the property owner has lapsed, and we would like to move the antenna to our new studio premises, a small one-storey retail unit at 2b St Mary’s Walk.

“This has added advantages, making maintenance and dealing with any technical issues (and, thereby complying with Ofcom requirements) a lot easier, and also removing the need for a relay of the signal which can itself cause technical issues.

“We have received approval from our landlord, and also from Ofcom.

“The relocated antenna will have a negligible impact on the local area, including on the street scene within the Conservation Area with only 15 metres of the antenna will be above the roofline, and not in public view.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until March 28 and the target determination date for the application is April 16.

The plan can be viewed on Wealden District Council’s planning portal using the reference WD/2025/0026/F.