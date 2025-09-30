Plans submitted for redevelopment of Hailsham farm to become 14 new homes

Plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of a Hailsham farm to become 14 new homes.

The proposal, if approved would see the 14 new homes built on Ersham Road following the redevelopment of Mulbrook Farm.

The proposed development would provide seven two-bedroom homes, six three-bedroom homes and one three-bedroom chalet bungalow.

The planning statement added: “The proposed development will benefit from onsite parking for both occupants and visitors. An initial

assessment of on site parking requirement has been undertaken by us using the East Sussex Highways Parking Calculator.

"This has identified a requirement for 28 allocated parking spaces (two per unit), two unallocated parking spaces and three visitor parking spaces.

"All spaces are provided on site and there is no requirement for parking spaces to be provided off site on the private (unrestricted) estate road.”

As part of the plans, the proposed homes would each have private gardens, fenced within the application site boundaries and would incorporate sheds and cycle storage provision

The planning statement added: “The site is not in an isolated position and is in a very sustainable location with access to the bus service to Hailsham and Eastbourne as well as by foot or bicycle to Hailsham.

"It is not the subject of any local or national landscape designations and as has been identified as having low to moderate capacity regarding housing development of the scale proposed.

"It will contribute towards an identified shortfall in housing needs. It is therefore hoped that the proposal can be supported.