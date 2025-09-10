Plans submitted to build nine homes in Eartham

Plans to build nine homes in Eartham have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from Shorewood Welton Place LLP, seeks permission to build behind The Folly, in Tinwood Lane, with access from Stane Street (A285).

A design statement submitted with the plans said the development would ‘deliver much-needed new homes for the parish’ that would range from bungalows to two-storey houses. It will be made up of two two-bedroom, three three-bedroom and four four-bedroom homes.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01874/FUL.