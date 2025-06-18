Plans submitted to convert an old Ministry of Defence building in Chichester

Plans to convert an old Ministry of Defence army cadet hall into a workshop, studio and flat have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application for the Drill Hall, in East Row, also seeks permission to replace a rifle range with a single storey building to provide extra studio space.

The Grade-II listed building has been unused for around six years, having previously been home to the 461 (Chichester) Squadron Air Training Corps and the No. 7 (Chichester) Detachment Sussex Army Cadet Force.

Should planning permission be given, there will be a single flat on the upper floor, while the ground floor will be used as a craft and makers workshop plus studio space.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The applicant owns and operates Clothkits and the associated Drapers Yard at 16 The Hornet, and is therefore fully engaged with local makers and artists through this use and is confident that the demand is strong for such a facility.

“That confidence is further enhanced by an initial expression of interest from a local gallery who in turn have the backing of both Chichester University and West Dean.

“The intention is therefore to provide an artist’s hub which will enhance the cultural, creative and arts offer within the city and complement the existing presence.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01088/FUL.