Plans submitted to convert former Hailsham bank into homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to convert a former bank in Hailsham into four new homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, if approved, would see the former Lloyds bank in Market Street converted into the homes.

The bank, which closed in 2023, would consist of three one-bedroom homes and one two-bedroom home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement, written by Smith Jenkins Ltd on behalf of applicant Canfield House Ltd, stating that the proposal would ‘restore the original use of the non-designated heritage asset.’

Plans have been submitted to convert the former Lloyds bank in Hailsham into four new homes. Picture: Wealden District Council planning portal

The statement read: “Whilst the building sits in an area of the town known for banking institutions in recent years, this character has now changed as other banks have closed down.

"As such, the change of use of the building will not have an impact on the character of the conservation area.

“The removal of the bank signage will re-instate a residential character to the building; bringing it back in line with its original use. The change of the front door to a window would, subject to design, be appropriate in this location, as the fenestration pattern will remain the same, and the appreciation of the opening as an historic doorway in the centre of the elevation will remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new doors and windows to the rear and the south will be within the modern flat-roofed extension, and will have no impact on the significance of the building.

“Overall, the change of use of the building from a bank to residential will allow the building to better appreciated for its original purpose, which will allow it to continue to relate to the surrounding formerly domestic buildings within the vicinity.

"As the non-designated heritage assets across the road have already lost their intended banking use, the loss of this use within the Site will have no additional impact on their significance.

"The necessary changes to the front elevation and fenestration will therefore have no impact upon the significance of the surrounding heritage assets or the conservation area, and there will be potential for enhancements to the Site building through the removal of the banking signage.”

The target determination date of the application is May 9 (reference: WD/2025/0670/P26).