Plans submitted to create 11 bed HMO and five flats in Eastbourne

Plans have been submitted to create an 11-bed HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) and five new flats in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application seeks full planning permission for an extension to the existing building to create the HMO and flats at 5 Watts Lane.

The planning statement reads: “The building is to be extended to provide for the proposed development, which changes the building from a predominately two storey structure to three storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, it is considered that the existing building carries little architectural merit and therefore the proposals represent an opportunity to vastly improve the design quality and visual amenity of the area.

5 Watts Lane, Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

“The proposals include external improvements to the existing building, including cladding and private balconies.

"Bedrooms would generally be substantial in size, with private washing facilities. Suitably sized communal kitchen and dining facilities are also provided.

"The proposed accommodation would generally provide good quality accommodation for occupants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All bedrooms and the communal kitchen/dining area have good access to natural light and ventilation as they are well served by clear glazed windows.

“It is considered the principle of development is considered acceptable, especially based on the Local Authority's significant demand for housing - with the proposed mix of development meeting a wide range of demands.

"The extension and alteration to the existing building raises the quality of the existing building and area, replacing what is currently a concrete slab and unappealing building.

“Impact on neighbours has been well considered, demonstrating policy compliant light levels.”

A target determination date for the application on Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning website is September 23. (reference: 250483).