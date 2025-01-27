Plans submitted to demolish 11 garages and build 12 flats in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:01 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been submitted to demolish 11 garages and build 12 new flats in Eastbourne.

The bid would see the new flats built on the land to the rear of Pembroke House on Upperton Road.

The flats, if approved, would be one bedroom.

According to the plans, the ground floor flats would have outdoor amenity space and be near to two public parks, (Gildredge Park and Hartfield Square).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council by Mr Peter Morley, would see the new flats built on the land to the rear of Pembroke House on Upperton Road if approved. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portalPlans, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council by Mr Peter Morley, would see the new flats built on the land to the rear of Pembroke House on Upperton Road if approved. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal
Plans, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council by Mr Peter Morley, would see the new flats built on the land to the rear of Pembroke House on Upperton Road if approved. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council's planning portal

Secure cycle storage and refuse and recycling storage would also provided to each of the proposed flats.

The application also stated that ‘due to the unkept and neglected appearance of the lane, the area is increasingly prone to attracting antisocial behaviours such as the unsolicited disposing of rubbish’.

Six written letters of objection have been submitted to the council.

Emma Loch, in her objection, wrote that the proposal with increased parking and vehicles would result in ‘overpopulating the area’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “We do not believe this building proposal should go through based on the grounds of overpopulating the area. Already there is a not enough on street parking to cope with the area’s population.

“The addition of a potential 12 vehicles, possibly more would create issues of people parking in inappropriate spaces.

“The height of the building would overlook our property and likely block some light.”

Jessica Glew, in another rejection submitted to the council, added that the proposal was ‘unrealistic’ and put ‘further pressure’ on parking in the area around the development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “This development will put further pressure on the access to the rear of our property and the already strained parking near our own home.

"This was observed with the building of No4 The Avenue and now with the development of St Marks House with another 50 apartments makes it an unrealistic proposal with only money in mind rather than consideration for practicality of new or existing residents to the area.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice