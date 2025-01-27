Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to demolish 11 garages and build 12 new flats in Eastbourne.

The bid would see the new flats built on the land to the rear of Pembroke House on Upperton Road.

The flats, if approved, would be one bedroom.

According to the plans, the ground floor flats would have outdoor amenity space and be near to two public parks, (Gildredge Park and Hartfield Square).

Secure cycle storage and refuse and recycling storage would also provided to each of the proposed flats.

The application also stated that ‘due to the unkept and neglected appearance of the lane, the area is increasingly prone to attracting antisocial behaviours such as the unsolicited disposing of rubbish’.

Six written letters of objection have been submitted to the council.

Emma Loch, in her objection, wrote that the proposal with increased parking and vehicles would result in ‘overpopulating the area’.

She said: “We do not believe this building proposal should go through based on the grounds of overpopulating the area. Already there is a not enough on street parking to cope with the area’s population.

“The addition of a potential 12 vehicles, possibly more would create issues of people parking in inappropriate spaces.

“The height of the building would overlook our property and likely block some light.”

Jessica Glew, in another rejection submitted to the council, added that the proposal was ‘unrealistic’ and put ‘further pressure’ on parking in the area around the development.

She said: “This development will put further pressure on the access to the rear of our property and the already strained parking near our own home.

"This was observed with the building of No4 The Avenue and now with the development of St Marks House with another 50 apartments makes it an unrealistic proposal with only money in mind rather than consideration for practicality of new or existing residents to the area.”