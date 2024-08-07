Plans supported to set up decorative arches at two entrances to Piries Place in Horsham

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:34 BST

Horsham District Council has supported plans to set up decorative arches at two entrances to Piries Place.

The application for lit-up arches at the entrances from Carfax and Stan’s Way, was given the thumbs-up at a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (August 6).

With the arches set to be decorated for the likes of Christmas and Halloween, some questions were asked about fire safety.

So the committee agreed that those concerns should be looked into before final approval was given by the head of planning.

Arches were erected temporarily over Christmas at the entrance to Piries Place. Image: Horsham District CouncilArches were erected temporarily over Christmas at the entrance to Piries Place. Image: Horsham District Council
The council received a couple of objections to the plans.

Trudie Mitchell, chairman of Denne Neighbourhood Council, felt the arches would be ‘tacky and more suited to a Blackpool funfair than Horsham’, adding that they were ‘unnecessary and unwelcome clutter’.

And the council’s conservation team raised concerns about whether the three arches planned for the Carfax entrance would drawn attention away from the listed building they would adjoin.

Officers, though, felt the benefits of the scheme – which aims to attract footfall to the shops in Piries Place – would outweigh any harm.

Carfax entrance to Piries Place, Horsham. Image: GoogleMapsCarfax entrance to Piries Place, Horsham. Image: GoogleMaps
Ms Mitchell also wondered whether the arches would pose a problem for people with mobility or sight issues.

But Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) pointed out that they had been put in place temporarily over Christmas with no issues.

While Ms Fletcher said she personally found the arches ‘rather heavy and overbearing’, she reported that many people she had spoken to over that Christmas liked them – especially the younger generations.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/22/2320.

