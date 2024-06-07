Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to add 15 bedrooms to a residential home in Selsey have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application for the Grade-II listed Bill House, in Grafton Road, seeks permission for a single-storey extension to incorporate the extra rooms and communal areas.

If approved, the work will see the removal of an existing extension as well as a bungalow and greenhouses.

Two previous applications – one for an extension of 21 bedrooms – were refused in November 2020 and July 2023 because the council felt they would be ‘harmful’ due to their scale, location and unsympathetic design.

The Bill House, Selsey. Image: Manorwood

Agent for the applicant, Manorwood, said the council’s feedback had been taken into consideration for the latest proposal.