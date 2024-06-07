Plans to add 15 bedrooms to Selsey residential home submitted

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Jun 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 16:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Plans to add 15 bedrooms to a residential home in Selsey have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application for the Grade-II listed Bill House, in Grafton Road, seeks permission for a single-storey extension to incorporate the extra rooms and communal areas.

If approved, the work will see the removal of an existing extension as well as a bungalow and greenhouses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two previous applications – one for an extension of 21 bedrooms – were refused in November 2020 and July 2023 because the council felt they would be ‘harmful’ due to their scale, location and unsympathetic design.

The Bill House, Selsey. Image: ManorwoodThe Bill House, Selsey. Image: Manorwood
The Bill House, Selsey. Image: Manorwood

Agent for the applicant, Manorwood, said the council’s feedback had been taken into consideration for the latest proposal.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01101/LBC.

Related topics:SelseyChichester District Council