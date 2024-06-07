Plans to add 15 bedrooms to Selsey residential home submitted
The application for the Grade-II listed Bill House, in Grafton Road, seeks permission for a single-storey extension to incorporate the extra rooms and communal areas.
If approved, the work will see the removal of an existing extension as well as a bungalow and greenhouses.
Two previous applications – one for an extension of 21 bedrooms – were refused in November 2020 and July 2023 because the council felt they would be ‘harmful’ due to their scale, location and unsympathetic design.
Agent for the applicant, Manorwood, said the council’s feedback had been taken into consideration for the latest proposal.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01101/LBC.