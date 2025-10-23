Plans to add eight homes to approved site in North Mundham

Plans to build 74 homes in North Mundham have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The application from Dandara Southern seeks permission to build on land south of Lowlands North, and includes the creation of public open space, a bandstand and a community orchard.

Plans for 66 homes on the 8.5 hectare site were permitted by the council in 2022 but Dandara wants to add another eight.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “This is in response to challenging market conditions which have seen significant increases in build costs and affordable housing funding constraints that are affecting the delivery of affordable housing units.”

Plans to build 74 homes south of Lowlands, in North Mundham. Image: GoogleMaps

The original application was submitted by Sunley Estates Ltd, but the land is now owned by Dandara.

If approved, the development will include 16 homes that will be classed as affordable, two for shared ownership and four first homes.

The statement added: “This new application is not about redesigning the scheme or challenging the work already completed, it’s a consequence of the challenging market conditions that residential developments are facing.

“The 74 units proposed strictly follow the original master planning and development framework ensuring the constraints are not compromised and the architectural language retains the design quality from that approved.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/02370/FUL.