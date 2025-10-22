Plans to add more bedrooms to Horsham home in HMO approved

Plans to change a five-bedroom home into a seven-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) have been approved by Horsham District Council.

The application for 1 Stanley Walk was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (October 21) by eight votes to four with one abstention.

The council received 26 letters objecting to the plans, along with an objection from Forest Neighbourhood Council.

Concerns raised included an increase in parking pressures, whether the living standards would be good enough, and potential increases in noise and anti-social behaviour.

One speaker told the committee that many residents were concerned the HMO was ‘inappropriate for this location and would have a serious negative impact on our community’. She added that parking in the area was ‘already strained’ without adding more.

When it came to the issue of noise, Gaetano Paternostro, of Architecture Way Ahead Limited, pointed out that a family house with several children ‘can often generate more noise’ than adults living in an HMO.

He added that the applicant would put a management plan in place and carry out regular inspections to ensure there was no vandalism or antisocial behaviour.

There will be no external alterations to the building.

To view the application in full, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/1198.