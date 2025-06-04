Plans to build 1,300 homes in West Sussex village given go-ahead

Plans to build 1,300 homes in Tangmere have been given the go-ahead by Chichester District Council.

The outline application for land between the A27 and Copse Farm, in Tangmere Road, has taken almost five years to prepare and consider.

Known as the Tangmere Strategic Development Location Site, the plans were first proposed by Countryside Properties, part of the Vistry Group, in November 2020.

Delays were caused when the council needed to issue two compulsory purchase orders to ensure all needed land was available. An error saw a small section of land at the Temple Bar interchange, where the A285 meets the A27, missed off of the original order, so a second one had to be filed.

As well as the new homes – 30% of which will be classed as affordable – the development will include an expanded village centre, a primary school, informal and formal open space, playing pitches, footpaths, cycleways and landscaping.

Access to the site will be via the Temple Bar roundabout, and Tangmere Road, with a secondary access point onto Malcolm Road.

The council’s planning committee twice resolved to approve the development – in March 2021 and August 2023 – but it has only now been given the formal green light.

The 76 hectare site has been earmarked for housing since 2010 and makes up 14 per cent of the housing need in the council’s Local Plan.

The design, layout and appearance of the site will be considered at a later date.

To view the application in full, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 20/02893/OUT.