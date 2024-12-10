Plans to build 14 homes in West Sussex village submitted for fourth time

Plans to build 14 homes on a site in West Chiltington have been submitted to Horsham District Council for the fourth time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The saga of Smock Alley has been dragging on for years, with applications to develop land west of the road being refused three times by the planning committee.

Two of the subsequent appeals were dismissed by the planning inspectorate, while a third was withdrawn by applicant Castle Properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The withdrawal followed a contentious meeting which saw the public told to leave while the appeal was discussed behind closed doors. The suggestion was that the council would not even defend the appeal as officers didn’t think they would win.

Plans to develop land on Smock Alley, in West Chiltington, have been refused three times by Horsham District Council. Image: GoogleMaps

The latest application will be put to the planning committee on Tuesday (December 17), with officers recommending it for approval.

In a letter to the council, Sharon Davis, of the Smock Alley Action Group, raised concerns about the way the application had been handled.

She said: “This application has now come before the council for determination four times. The manner in which it has been handled has already raised serious questions about procedural fairness and public trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To avoid further undermining confidence in the council’s decision-making processes, it is imperative that the upcoming decision is made independently of any extraneous considerations, including previous advice about appeal prospects, costs risks, or reputational harm.”

Plans to build 14 homes west of Smock Alley have been submitted to Horsham District Council for the fourth time. Image: Castle Properties

The Action Group launched a petition in September appealing to the council to ‘save our local wildlife sanctuary from development for future generations’.

More than 1,000 people have signed the change.org petition which details a number of reasons for the application to be refused again.

They include: the need to consider brownfield sites before greenfield, the location leading to a reliance on cars, the impact on wildlife and protected species, flood risks, and the pressure on infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is allocated for development in the emerging Local Plan, with officers describing it as ‘deliverable and sustainable’.

That Plan is currently being examined so has not yet been adopted.

The National Planning Policy Framework says weight could be given to policies in emerging plans – the more weight the closer it is to completion. But the Action Group said: “Until the Local Plan has been independently examined, found sound, and formally adopted, it cannot serve as a reliable basis for determining this application.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1619.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning meeting is open to the public and will be held at Parkside, in Chart Way, from 6.30pm.

The meeting will be live-streamed via the council’s YouTube channel and via audiocast on the agenda page.