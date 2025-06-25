Plans to build 15 homes in West Sussex village refused
The application for land south of Rumbolds Lane was turned down by officers on June 20 on a number of grounds.
They included the fact the development would not be water neutral, and the site was outside the settlement boundary and would cause harm to the character of the area and the setting of the Plaistow Conservation Area.
Had it been given approval, the plans from Domusea Developments Ltd would have been made up of a one-bedroom bungalow, a two-bedroom bungalow, four two-bedroom, six three-bedroom, and three four-bedroom houses. Five of the homes would have been classed as affordable.
The council received 55 letters objecting to the plans.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00443/FUL.
