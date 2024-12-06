Plans to build 16 homes next to Mid Sussex college refused

Plans to build 16 homes next to Haywards Heath College have been refused by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application for half a hectare of former college land off Turners Mill Road was given the thumbs-down by the planning committee on Thursday (December 5).

The site used to form part of the old Central Sussex College but was declared surplus to requirements by the Department for Education in 2020.

The decision to refuse the application was by no means unanimous.

While officers recommended it for approval, Janice Henwood (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Franklands) called for it to be refused, suggesting the developer take another look at the design.

She felt that, as the development would be built on a sloping site, a couple of the new homes would overlook neighbours on Penland Close.

A number of other councillors shared her concerns about the design.

Graham Casella (Con, Copthorne & Worth) said the developer was ‘squeezing a quart into a pint pot’. But he and others didn’t think there were any planning reasons to refuse the application.

But a vote was taken and it was refused by five votes to four, with one abstention.

To view the plans, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/23/3105.