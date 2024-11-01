Plans to build 19 homes in North Mundham
The outline application for land north of Post Office Lane and east of Hermitage Close, will be considered by the planning committee on Wednesday (November 6).
If approved, the development will be made up of four one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom, six three-bedroom, and two four-bedroom homes.
Six of them will be classed as affordable.
The council received 44 letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including the loss of agricultural land, pressure on local infrastructure, and fear the development would be ‘excessive and dense’.
Officers have recommended that the application, from Lakeside Land Developers, be approved.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/02878/OUT.