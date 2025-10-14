Plans to build 244 homes on former Novartis site to be considered

Plans to build 244 homes on part of the former Novartis site are to be considered by Horsham District Council.

The application, from Muse Places, forms phase 3 of a wider development for the site on Parsonage Road, with phases 1 and 2 being considered under a separate planning application, from the Lovell Partnership, for 206 units.

Phase 1 will be decided by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday (October 21).

Officers have recommended the application for approval. Should the committee agree, the development will be made up of 102 houses and 142 flats in seven blocks up to four storeys high. Twelve of the homes would be wheelchair accessible.

There will be vehicle and pedestrian access onto Parsonage Road and a ‘woodland walk’ running around the perimeter of the site.

The council has received 44 letters of objection and 30 supporting the application.

Concerns raised included traffic and parking issues – though the scheme includes 328 spaces – the impact on the Conservation Area, and over-development of the site.

When it came to improving pedestrian and cycle links, some objectors said the best way to do that would be to build a bridge across the railway line to allow people a quick route to Horsham Station.

The intention to class all the homes in the development as affordable went down well with supporters.

Others said the development would be good use of the land, liked the amount of open space included, and said attracting people to the area would be good for local businesses.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/25/0415.

The planning meeting will be held in Albery House, Springfield Road, starting at 5.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.